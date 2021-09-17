CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What It’s Like Running An NYC Restaurant When You Don’t Speak English

By Marisel Salazar
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 9 days ago

How the pandemic has changed an already challenging situation for non-English-speaking restaurant owners. "My ramen bowls are American, New York-style," says Foo Kanegae through a translator, "because I make them by incorporating the things I see in New York, and by listening to the voices of my neighbors.". Kanegae is...

The Infatuation

10 Great Vegan Latinx Restaurants In NYC

Carnitas, ceviche, chorizo. When many of us think of Hispanic food, we often think of animal protein. But the focus on meat/seafood and dairy that’s traditionally been at the center of the plate in Latinx cooking - countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay are all famous for their high protein diets, for example - is primarily a consequence of colonialism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Black Rican Vegan

While Black Rican Vegan is delivery-only, it’s still one of the best places not just for vegan comida puertorriqueño in New York, but Puerto Rican food in general. Puerto Rican owner and chef Lyana Blount makes a bunch of vegan versions of classics like pernil (slow-roasted marinated pork, but made with jackfruit here), oxtail and rice aka ”moxtail,” pastelon (beefless lasagna), flancocho (a two-story flan and chocolate cake combo), and asopao (chicken and rice soup) using mushrooms or homemade seitan. Based out of Morris Heights in the Bronx, Black Rican Vegan delivers throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens on the weekends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

7 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between September 22nd - September 26th

Scallion pancake hot dogs in Chinatown, an end-of-summer block party in Brooklyn, free museum passes, and a new picnic pop-up near Fort Greene Park. We’ve got details on all of those things, and more events happening in the city between September 22nd and September 26th. If you’re looking for special dinners, shows, and pop-ups around the city, you’ve come to the right place.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Dim Sum & Duck

The first time we ate at Dim Sum & Duck it was a Wednesday evening. The sun was setting tangerine and lilac down, King’s Cross Road James Turrell-ing all three empty tables outside the Cantonese restaurant. Outside dining was the only option in May 2021 and so too was BYOB from across the road. We ordered some dim sum. Rich and delicate xiaolongbao, slippery cheung fun, artful prawn and chive dumplings. It wasn’t just good. It was fantastic. We devoured it, we went across the road to the offy for more drinks, and then we ordered more.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Eat After A Bad Week

Whether you’ve just been broken up with, your house plants all died within the span of three days, or you got a generic email saying they’re going “in another direction” after three rounds of interviews, some weeks life feels like an absolute shit-show. And for those particularly terrible weeks, you need comfort. While we can’t make your ex get back with you, or go back in time and remind you to water your plants, we can tell you which restaurants to go to when you just want to cry. From Detroit-style pizza, to a whole roast chicken, these are the restaurants to head to after a bad week.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Eat When You’re Feeling Sad And Might Need To Cry

Newsflash: Sh*t kind of sucks right now. Sure, we can distract ourselves with prestige television and pictures of Florence Pugh all day, but when it comes down to it, there’s a lot of sadness in the world. There’s loneliness and fear. There’re big, fat tears permanently sitting behind our eyelids, threatening to roll out. And while of course, it’s important to work on yourself, to understand where your emotions come from and why, sometimes that why is just because... sh*t kind of sucks right now.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Best Sandwich Shops In LA

When we set out to pull together a list of sandwich shops in LA, things quickly got philosophical. What is a sandwich shop? What are its essential qualities? Is a deli a sandwich shop? What about a restaurant known for its sandwiches? Do bagels count?. It’s enough to make even...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hana Makgeolli

The country’s only makgeolli producer has a taproom at the tippy top of Greenpoint, and you should change your weekend plans to include drinking Korean rice wine there. Get the makgeolli flight as a 101 crash course into the world of the high-ABV, milky-white drink. The three-glass flight ranges from a clarified and nutty Yakju that’s made from the slightly oxidized liquid at the top of the tanks, to the sediment-heavy and fruity Takju. But for anyone just looking to try one glass, we like the Omija makgeolli best. It’s not distributed elsewhere, has a bright, lactic taste, and you’ll probably see a magnolia berry floating in your glass. Stop by Hana Makgeolli’s airy space with a friend for a several-hour heart-to-heart where you’ll get drunker than you realize. The anju snacking plate full of savory dried fish and crunchy nori should come in handy while you’re considering Citi Biking home.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Best Meals I’ve Had Lately For Under $15

I eat professionally. Which is to say my meals often involve the equivalent of a warthog’s weight in salt and pepper shrimp, jerk chicken, or calzones - all for the sake of a stranger’s future decision making. But sometimes what I really want is one satisfying dish for under $15. When a similar mood strikes you, try out one of these 22 fantastic meals I’ve eaten lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

A Guide To Black-Owned NYC Bakeries & Sweets Shops

Though he’s only 22 years old, Jeremiah Josey has already accomplished a lot. He’s worked alongside chefs like Kwame Onwuachi, Marcus Samuelsson, and Christina Tosi. Josey is also diagnosed as autistic, and along with his mother Simone Greggs, wrote a children’s book on autism, Here’s What I Want You to Know. He’s writing a second book, this one about the Black Lives Matter movement. And somewhere in there, he found time to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Korean Dinner Party

Is the corndog about to become a thing? We’re not so sure, but that hasn’t stopped Korean Dinner Party from trying to make it happen. The rowdy restaurant on top of Kingly Court has a menu designed by the duo behind Tata Eatery and it’s something of a madcap delicious medley. There are nods to the US thanks to that deep-fried hotdog, Japan in the shape of bacon mochi, as well as Mexico and Korea with melt-in-your-mouth beef short rib tacos. It’s quite frenetic thanks to its location, so don’t expect a quiet meal, but the whopping flavours make it quite fun.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

20 London Restaurants With Big Booths

Eating in a booth is great. It’s the 4x4 of restaurant seating. Comfy, exclusive, sociable - booths have got it all. They’re kind of like your own private party with sofa seats and the freedom to kick someone under the table if they eat the last croquette. Not every restaurant has these palatial arse thrones though. But the ones in this guide do. Here’s where to go when you want to sit in a big booth.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taqueria Ramirez

From the lines on the sidewalk, you’d think Taqueria Ramirez in Greenpoint was selling coveted chunky sneakers or square footage to add to your bathroom. It’s better: they’re serving some of the city’s best tacos. This taqueria models itself after Mexico City’s legendary spots, complete with colorful plastic plates, as well as a choricera and comal custom made in CDMX.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Baked Cravings

Founded by Craig Watson and Eddie Figueroa, the bakery with locations in East Harlem and the East Village sells 100 percent nut-free and kosher treats. One of the standouts is the lava cupcake - a chocolate cake garnished and baked with semi-sweet chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

9 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In Chicago This Week

We’re doing a lot this week - like watching Squid Game and coming to terms with the fact that it’s officially fall. On top of all that, there are also tons of fun new things to do and eat right now, including pop-ups, openings, haunted houses, and specials happening across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

7 New Things To Do & Eat In San Francisco This Week

The sun is shining, Survivor is back, and we finally got around to replacing our broken vacuum. So, things are looking up. And if you’re looking for even more fun plans to get into this week, we have some ideas. From a pop-up with grilled fish sandwiches and wine to a new smashburger concept in North Beach, here are 7 new things to check out (and eat) this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

La Fonda Antioqueña

La Fonda Antioqueña is one of those places best saved for a lazy Saturday when your body craves something warm, filling, and preferably fried to power you through. The portions at this East Hollywood spot are very generous, to say the least, and their white corn arepas, which can be a side dish or part of an entree, come nicely soft and charred on both sides. We love them on their own with just butter and slices of soft cheese, but outright demand them with a heaping plate of bandeja paisa. This dish comes with a mound of white rice, pinto beans, one very large steak, a long slice of crispy pork crackling, fried plantains, avocado, a fried egg, and (wait for it) a soft arepa to help scoop everything up. It’s one of those impressive displays of food that leave us wondering where to even begin, but we always return to the chewy arepa to dip into the warm beans or runny egg yolks.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Eat & Drink With Your Dog

If there’s one relationship that’s flourished since the pandemic began, it’s the one with your dog. And after spending months practically attached at the hip, you can’t imagine a meal without them. Thankfully, most SF restaurants with outdoor seating allow you to bring dogs - but some work better than others. Here are a few of our favorite places that have lots of room to eat and drink with your real best friend.
PETS
The Infatuation

The Real Mother Shucker’s Guide To Food Carts, Trucks, & Pop-Ups In NYC

Ben “Moody” Harney is the founder of Brooklyn’s The Real Mother Shuckers oyster cart, and an authority on both New York shellfish and the city’s food carts, trucks, and pop-up restaurants. He’s even appeared on Netflix’s High on the Hog to talk about the deep history of oysters relating to Black food culture. As a native New Yorker who worked several kitchens in other states, it took him a while to find his calling though.
BROOKLYN, NY
