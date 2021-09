Patch That Unhackable iOS Device Before You Get … You Know. Amongst the hype of new iWatches, iPads and other shiny new iThangs it is possible you missed hearing about two bugs which Apple has just released patches for. If you did miss that message, or simply haven’t acted on it you should get updating ASAP as neither bug is good to have. There are attackers on the internet current exploiting both vulnerabilities, so the sooner the better.

