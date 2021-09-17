Air Force Academy unveils new laboratory with flight simulators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, the Air Force Academy unveiled a new $9.5 million simulator to help better prepare cadets for the future.

Lt. General Rich Clark, the superintendent for the Academy, was one of the first to see the campus' latest upgrade, the multi-domain laboratory.

"I think what it does for them is that it ties it to the bigger purpose, and when we talk about the national security strategy it’s about strategic competition. What this does is it allows them to be involved in the actual execution in how our nation might have to compete someday, and we’re preparing them for that future conflict," said Lt. General Clark.

The lab simulates electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It's equipped with 24 flight simulators.

The goal is to help cadets practice strategic and tactical scenarios to be prepared for warfare.

"With this capability, they can work it in, they can think about it, then can be introduced to it, and when they get out into the Air Force or the Space Force they’re going to be steps ahead of their peers," said Lt. General Clark.

Cadets have been using the lab for the last four weeks. Right now, 500 cadets will go through the lab each semester.

