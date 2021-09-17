CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon OKs National Guard Troops for Pro-Trump Rally

By Travis Tritten
Military.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Guard will deploy 100 troops near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday during a planned pro-Trump rally in support of rioters who stormed Congress in January. The soldiers will form a physical security task force and be stationed at the D.C. Armory, less than two miles east of the rally site on the National Mall. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the request for assistance by the U.S. Capitol Police on Friday.

The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
Arkansas Online

Federal agencies advised to prepare for shutdown just in case

WASHINGTON -- The White House budget office notified federal agencies Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven...
Washington Post

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation for...
NBC News

White House beginning to tell government agencies to prepare for a shutdown

WASHINGTON — The White House has started to tell government agencies to prepare for a potential government shutdown if a stopgap bill is not signed into law by Sept. 30. "We are taking every step we can to mitigate the impacts of a potential shutdown," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing on Thursday.
Military.com

Pentagon Setting Up Flights for Migrants Amid Texas Border Surge

The military was working Wednesday to arrange contracted commercial flights to move migrants surging at the Texas-Mexico border to immigration processing sites in the U.S., Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. No flights had yet been chartered by U.S. Transportation Command, but the assistance requested by the Department of Homeland Security...
TEXAS STATE
Military.com

National Security Officials Brief Senators On Security Threats

Twenty years after the intelligence failures of the September 11th attacks, the Senate Commitee transformed by that dark day held its annual meeting to assess the dramatically different challenges now facing the United States. "Today we face a diverse and evolving threat landscape that includes domestic and international terrorism, malicious cyber activities, and ongoing global pandemic, transnational crime, climate change, and more," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said. "The United States faces a changed threat from foreign terrorist organizations," said National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid. "The threat today is less acute to the homeland, but it continues to become more ideologically diffuse, and geographically diverse." Three national security officials who are key to the Biden administration gave their testimony Tuesday: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI director Chris Wray appointed by Donald Trump but kept by President Biden and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid. Officials say Americans are now most threatened by home-grown terrorism instead of attacks from abroad. "The primary threat in the homeland comes from individuals inspired to violence, either by foreign terrorist groups or other domestic grievances and ideologies," Abizaid said. And at the forefront an evolving threat of domestic violent extremism inspired by conspiracy theories, distrust of government, and racism is on the rise ."We're now at 2700 domestic terrorism investigations when, if you went back two and a half years ago, we were probably more about 1000. So it's been a really significant jump there," Wray said. But on the horizon, a stark warning about Afghanistan nearly two decades after Osama Bin Laden used the country as a staging ground for the 9/11 attacks. "We've got to monitor and assess whether that's going to happen faster than we had predicted otherwise," Abizaid said. "Afghanistan is a very dynamic environment right now." The potential resurgence of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other groups in Afghanistan could possibly rise to the level of a threat to national security as soon as next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Police and media vastly outnumbered protesters around the U.S. Capitol on Saturday at a sparsely attended rally by supporters of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6, trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat. About 100 to 200 protesters showed up,...
PROTESTS

