The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place from 12-4 pm today in Ellicott City and high pressure will keep us dry!. There is a weak cold front I am tracking that is off to our west BUT it will be quite moisture starved. This frontal boundary may generate an isolated shower or two across western Maryland, but central Maryland will remain rain-free with some passing clouds through the late-afternoon/evening hours. I am giving you the green light to tackle that yardwork! Bright skies will be the big story for Sunday with a noticeable northwest breeze in the wake of the front passing off to our east! Temperatures are expected to rise to seasonable levels, in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO