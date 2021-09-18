CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

By Fred Greaves
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
A General Sherman tree wrapped in foil as KNP Complex Fire rages in Three Rivers, California, in this September 17, 2021 handout picture. SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS/Handout via REUTERS

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews in California have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday.

The blaze, one of dozens to erupt across several western states in a fire season that got off to an early start, forced the closing earlier this week of Sequoia National Park and left a dense layer of smoke in the area early on Friday. read more

The so-called KNP Complex fire, near the small town of Three Rivers, about midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco,

grew to more than 11,000 acres (4,450 hectares) on Friday, according to the federal Inciweb fire information system.

It was burning about a mile (1.6 km) from Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest, home to the General Sherman, the largest tree on Earth by volume, park service spokesman Mark Garrett said.

Giant sequoias, many of which are more than 3,000 years old, grow only in the high elevations of the western slopes of California's Sierra Nevada mountains. With their thick bark, they can withstand most fires and even thrive on them.

Still, Garrett said, the park service was taking no chances with the General Sherman and a few of the other big trees.

“Even though they're fire-adapted ... we cannot lose that tree," Garrett said by phone.

The wraps are made of a fire-resistant, heat-reflecting material that firefighters carry for protection, he said.

The General Sherman tree towers over 2,000 other giant sequoias in the park at 275 feet (83 m) and is over 36 feet (11 m) in diameter at its base, according to the park service, about as high as the Capitol Dome in Washington, D.C., above its east front.

Crews of 482 firefighters, aided by aircraft, are battling the week-old blaze, which was started by lightning and is burning in difficult-to-reach steep canyons, fueled by dry timber and chaparral, the Inciweb system said.

Maximum wind gusts of about 40 miles per hour (65 kph) have been hampering firefighters, but a predicted cooling trend is expected to aid their battle, it said.

The KNP Complex is one of at least 28 fires in California and 129 across several western states that have erupted since June in a fire season that traditionally begins in late summer, according to Inciweb data.

Other steps the park service said it has taken to protect the sequoias are prescribed burns, which would reduce the amount of available fuel in case KNP complex reaches them.

San Mateo Daily Journal

Wildfire strikes small Northern California town

CALPELLA, Calif. (AP) — Damage assessments were pending Monday in a small Northern California town struck by a small but fast-moving wildfire during the weekend, even as progress was made against some of the state's huge forest blazes. The Hopkins Fire forced residents to flee Sunday afternoon in the Mendocino...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California's disappearing salmon

HELLTOWN, Calif. - The name doesn't seem to fit this quiet place set above a gentle swerve in Butte Creek, just an old span of bridge, some rusted-out mining equipment manufactured before this state was officially a state, and a seldom-used house. But the harsh reality becomes apparent quickly, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Winds Blowing Smoke From Sequoia And Kings National Park Wildfire Into Southern California

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Smell that? The all-too-familiar, dreaded odor of brush fire smoke is in the air, but the source is coming wildfires burning in Northern California, hundreds of miles away. The Ventura County Fire Department sent out a tweet Monday morning to let people know that a northwest breeze is pushing smoke from fires in Northern California. “Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds,” the fire department tweeted. Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds.There is a north west breeze...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
backpacker.com

Largest Tree in the World Wrapped in Fire Blankets as Sequoia National Park Burns

Go deeper: Sign up for Outside+ today and get access to everything we publish. The KNP fire complex in California’s Sequoia National Park, which was ignited by lightning on September 9, has grown to a whopping 9,365 acres in size with zero-percent containment. Now, it’s inching frighteningly close to the Giant Forest Preserve, home to General Sherman, the world’s largest tree by volume, and one of the great landmarks of SEKI (Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks). And fire crews are taking some unusual steps to protect General Sherman and other nearby mega-trees.
LIFESTYLE
