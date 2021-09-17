Beyond Protocol’s Jonathan Manzi Gets Ready to Transform…Well, Every Major Industry
What do Steve Aoki, Rob Gronkowski and a former White House advisor have in common?. They’re all betting on an unhackable blockchain project led by Stanford dropout, and the first entrepreneur to become a millionaire at 16, Jonathan Manzi. The engineering wiz’s Beyond Protocol initiative has been operating in stealth mode over the past three years but will unveil in the coming months with a token generating event and several high-profile partnerships with celebrities, athletes and policymakers. Notable advisors to the project include Bad Robot president Brian Weinstein and former Clinton White House senior advisor Moe Vela.www.worth.com
