Beyond Protocol’s Jonathan Manzi Gets Ready to Transform…Well, Every Major Industry

In 2017, approximately 12 million women were business owners, employing over 10 million people with almost $390 million in payroll, according to the SBA Office of Advocacy. Various loan programs for small businesses exist but limits are generally around $50,000. According to Entrepreneur, less than 50 percent of loans to women’s businesses of any size get approved, which is 15-20 percent less than men. VCs provide less than 7 percent of their funding capital to women startups. The odds are certainly stacked against female founders in any industry, and even more so in the fields of healthcare, technology and sciences. These setbacks rarely intimidate women business owners, though the uphill battle to find adequate funding to fuel further innovation is continuously challenging.

