CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Beyond Protocol’s Jonathan Manzi Gets Ready to Transform…Well, Every Major Industry

By Jake Dressler
worth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do Steve Aoki, Rob Gronkowski and a former White House advisor have in common?. They’re all betting on an unhackable blockchain project led by Stanford dropout, and the first entrepreneur to become a millionaire at 16, Jonathan Manzi. The engineering wiz’s Beyond Protocol initiative has been operating in stealth mode over the past three years but will unveil in the coming months with a token generating event and several high-profile partnerships with celebrities, athletes and policymakers. Notable advisors to the project include Bad Robot president Brian Weinstein and former Clinton White House senior advisor Moe Vela.

www.worth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kinetix Takes Startup Challenge Top Prize as Experts Discuss Virtual Production at Zinemaldia & Technology

French software company Kinetix took home the €10,000 ($11,800) Startup Challenge prize from this year’s San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology sidebar, held at and in partnership with the Tabakalera, an international center of contemporary culture and technology based in the Spanish city. In addition to the cash prize, the company is offered space in an incubator for a year at one of the Basque Technology Park Network’s BICs (Business Innovation Centers) as well as access to funding of up to €500,000 ($590,000) for development. Kinetix has developed a set of AI-powered tools that offer 3D animators new methods to speed up the...
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

Taker Protocol Raises $3M to Transform NFT Liquidity and Utilization

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, 20th September 2021]. Taker Protocol, a crypto liquidity protocol for NFTs, has raised $3 million from a number of reputable investors to build new financial primitives into the burgeoning NFT market. The round was led by Electric Capital, with DCG, Ascentive Assets, Dragonfly...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Beyond Protocol and Beckett Media Team Up at Industry Summit to Record Collectibles on Blockchain, Allowing for Immersive Experiences

Items Authenticated by Beckett Grading Services Will Be Recorded on Beyond Protocol’s Unhackable Blockchain. The distributed ledger technology platform Beyond Protocol and Beckett Media, the leading publisher of sports and specialty market collectible platforms in the U.S., will announce a collaboration at the 2021 Industry Summit in Las Vegas on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Beyond Protocol Monday Night Football Party from 5:30 – 9:30 PM MT.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Steve Aoki
Law.com

Clients and Firms Want a Tech Transformation. They’re Not Ready.

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Well Intervention Services Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Well Intervention Services market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Well Intervention Services Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Well Intervention Services...
MARKETS
worth.com

How One Female Founder Navigates Funding Hurdles in the Health & Sciences Sector

In 2017, approximately 12 million women were business owners, employing over 10 million people with almost $390 million in payroll, according to the SBA Office of Advocacy. Various loan programs for small businesses exist but limits are generally around $50,000. According to Entrepreneur, less than 50 percent of loans to women’s businesses of any size get approved, which is 15-20 percent less than men. VCs provide less than 7 percent of their funding capital to women startups. The odds are certainly stacked against female founders in any industry, and even more so in the fields of healthcare, technology and sciences. These setbacks rarely intimidate women business owners, though the uphill battle to find adequate funding to fuel further innovation is continuously challenging.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#White House#Stanford#Beyond Protocol#Bad Robot
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS San Francisco

New Exhibition in San Francisco Brings Art to Life Through Technology

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A new art exhibit in San Francisco is paying tribute to technology in a way you’ve likely never seen. The secret life of machines can be uncovered at “Renaissance 2.0,” now open at Modernism West, located inside Foreign Cinema in San Francisco’s Mission District. There is more than meets the eye once visitors hold up their phones to the canvas. Each robot portrait is enhanced with an augmented reality app. “Paintings are quiet and still, and they don’t move, but machines are all about movement and make sounds,” said artist Agnieszka Pilat. “So I thought augmented reality is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy