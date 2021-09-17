CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Will Russia’s Young People Vote in Parliamentary Elections?

By Jamie Dettmer
Voice of America
 9 days ago

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin provoked chuckles earlier this month from school kids in the Russian city of Vladivostok when a 10-year-old asked him to subscribe to his YouTube channel. “Sign up please. I’d be very glad,” the kid said. Russia’s 68-year-old leader seemed baffled. “What do I have to sign?”...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

The Russian election was supposed to shore up Putin’s legitimacy. It achieved the opposite.

MOSCOW – Electoral precinct 40, located in a charming historic area a few minutes’ walking distance from the Kremlin, is among the few in Moscow that can be trusted to count votes honestly. Ever since I first voted here at the age of 18, the official tallies have always reflected the actual votes cast. In Moscow’s 2013 mayoral election, the candidate who won the precinct was anticorruption campaigner and opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Local Muscovite pride may be one factor in this honesty; the presence of independent electoral commission members in the precinct may be another.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Washington Post

Angela Merkel’s departure will be felt in a world that needs democratic champions more than ever

Germans vote Sunday in a national election likely to produce a parliament so splintered that it will take three parties to form a governing majority. It says something about the current state of politics in Germany that such a triple coalition is both foreseeable and, in the history of the modern Federal Republic, unprecedented. The only real certainty is that Angela Merkel will not be the next chancellor; she decided to step down at the age of 67, after a remarkable 16 years in power.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Russian People#Young People Vote#Russians#Kremlin#Levada Center#Chatham House#United Russia Party#Echo Of Moscow#Smart Voting#The Communist Party
AFP

Navalny accuses Google, Apple of becoming Putin's 'accomplices'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple Thursday of acting as the Kremlin's "accomplices" after the companies removed his voting app during the country's parliamentary election last week. "If something surprised me in the latest elections, it was not how (President Vladimir) Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices," Navalny said on Twitter. Apple and Google removed the opposition-run "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies as polled opened across Russia last Friday. Navalny allies accused the tech giants of "censorship".
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took secret millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took his millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle, a new report from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team has revealed. Actress and restaurateur Svetlana Polyakova, who has held a position in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2014,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy