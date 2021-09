Want to be part of “The Wonder Years” reboot set in Alabama? You could have a chance next month, if you’re chosen as an extra for the new ABC TV series. Background actors are needed for filming that’s set for Montgomery on Oct. 11-15, according to an announcement from Central Casting. The production is looking for “men, women and children of all ages and ethnicities.” No details are available on scenes that will be filmed, or specific locations for filming.

