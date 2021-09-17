CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Responds to Accusations She Did Not Help Him Following Shooting

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, has responded to accusations that she did not help him, following the shooting injuries he sustained when assailants attacked him and stole the singer's dogs from his care. Fischer sat down with CBS Mornings host Gayle King to talk about the attack and his recovery, which included launching a GoFundMe to get help with medical costs and other expenses he incurred after being shot. It was the fundraiser project that sparked speculation regarding Gaga's willingness to help Fischer herself.

popculture.com

Jasmine Oliver
7d ago

Ok so this is a pointless article, derived from people assuming. First and foremost, dude is a dog walker. Secondly, he got lucky enough to walk a dog or dogs of a famous person, which we all know with fame comes risks. She helped him to the extent that she even let him stay with her in her own home.. so mystery solved. The dog walker was not neglect. Next.

cgteri
6d ago

I saw his interview. He said he didn’t want to take money from Lady Gaga, but he would take it from strangers through go-fund me.

