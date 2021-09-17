Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Responds to Accusations She Did Not Help Him Following Shooting
Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, has responded to accusations that she did not help him, following the shooting injuries he sustained when assailants attacked him and stole the singer's dogs from his care. Fischer sat down with CBS Mornings host Gayle King to talk about the attack and his recovery, which included launching a GoFundMe to get help with medical costs and other expenses he incurred after being shot. It was the fundraiser project that sparked speculation regarding Gaga's willingness to help Fischer herself.popculture.com
