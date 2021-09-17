Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Responds to Accusations She Did Not Help Him Following Shooting

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer sat down for his first television interview to explain what happened that tragic night he was shot during a robbery when two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen and how he is recovering now. Fischer, who had walked the musician’s French bulldogs for six years, spoke with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King on Friday and admitted that since the shooting “some days are great, some weeks are not.” In the sit-down, Fischer and King returned to the Hollywood neighborhood where the attack occurred where Fisher chronicled the events of that night. “The car basically came in,...

