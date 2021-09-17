CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 9 days ago

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR +3.5

1 Star play on Panthers covering: I can understand the love for the Saints after their week one thrashing of the Green Bay Packers but this is going to be a very close game. Yes, the Panthers squeaked by the Jets but the defense looked really strong. They flew all over the field and harassed QB Zach Wilson sacking him six times on the day. I do think the Saints win but Carolina's defense will show up again and keep them in the game while the offense is still figuring things out. I'll take the home dog here getting 3.5.

Over/Under: 44.5

3 Star play on the under: I feel pretty good about this under. New Orleans might be without Marshon Lattimore but they do have Bradley Roby who would slide into his place in the starting lineup. Carolina's offense moved the ball last week but struggled to finish off drives with scores. The Panthers' offensive line is a bit of a concern and New Orleans' defensive front should be able to control the line of scrimmage throughout the duration of the game. I don't see a whole lot of points being scored in this one. I'll take the under.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 1-0 (100%)

Over/Unders: 1-0 (100%)

Total: 2-0 (100%)

