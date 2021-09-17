CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Open-Air Coffee and Cocktail Bar and Atlanta’s Latest Brewpub Are Now Open

By Beth McKibben
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen-air coffee and cocktail bar Holiday Bar opened this week at the Interlock at the corner of Howell Mill Road and 14th Street. Owned by Dave Reed and Ryan Covert and housed in a custom-built structure made of mesh and plastic designed by Atlanta-based Square Feet Studios, the bar serves Thrive Farmers coffee and coffee drinks starting in the morning, eventually followed by cocktails later in the day. Holiday Bar is still awaiting its liquor license before it begins serving. For now, people can enjoy coffee, tea, and bagels on the dog-friendly, covered patio, at high top seating along the rail, or at the bar, which is currently open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours expand to 10 p.m. for coffee and 2 a.m. for cocktails, once Holiday Bar receives it liquor license.

