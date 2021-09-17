CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Honey Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2020-2028

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global honey market held a staggering market valuation of USD 9.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 8.5% over the projected period. The rising consumer focus on health & nutrition, growing preferences for low-calorie and low-fat foods & beverages, and the escalating demand for honey worldwide for its effectiveness against cough and cold, immunity-boosting capability, lower GI value than sugar, are the factors indispensable for the global honey market growth. Honey contains essential nutrients and minerals, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium and comprises monosaccharides like fructose (40%) and glucose (30%). Although honey is high in fructose, it has a relatively lower glycemic index (GI) value than sugar, which makes it a healthier and more wholesome sugar substitute for diabetic people.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) market on the global scale and sheds light Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Share Analysis#Major Players#Growth Analysis#Cagr#Dabur India Ltd#Barkman Honey Llc#Capilano Honey Ltd#Dutch Gold Honey Inc#New Zealand Honey Co#Usd Billion
Las Vegas Herald

Ventilator Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Ventilator Components Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Ventilator Components market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Travel Vaccines Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Pfizer, Abbott, Merck, Roche

Global Travel Vaccines Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Travel Vaccines Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abbott, Hualan Biological Engineering, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, LG Life Sciences, Merck, Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Indian Immunologicals, GlycoVaxyn, Sanofi & GlaxoSmithKline.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Immune Health Supplements Market May Set New Growth Story | NOW Foods, Nutramax Laboratories, Alticor, Bio-Tech Pharmacal

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Immune Health Supplements Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Immune Health Supplements market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To See Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Enter The Growth Absorption Spectrum (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wipro, WNS, IBM, Genpact, Infosys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Aquanima, WNS, GEP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact & Infosys etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump)'s present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market, Worth, Size by Manufacture, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020-2028

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is expected to reach USD 46.95 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products which are used in a diverse range of end-use applications.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Companies, Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

The recently published global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Milled FerroSilicon Market Companies, Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest report, titled "Global Milled FerroSilicon Market," thoroughly studies the global Milled FerroSilicon market to offer accurate market projections such as forecast market size and value, revenue share, and market revenue growth rate. The report is a descriptive summary of the Milled FerroSilicon business sphere and offers an in-depth study of the key market trends and growth prospects. It identifies the top products and services offered by this industry and analyzes their application scope and end-use industries. The report presents key industry statistics in a tabular format to help readers gain viable insights into the Milled FerroSilicon industry and its core mechanisms.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Nanorobotics Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

The global Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Nanorobotics market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rapid innovations in nanorobotics technology and increasing application of the technology in treatment of neurological cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, orthopedic diseases, and others.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Food Vacuum Machine Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

The food vacuum machine market size reached USD 11.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cooked meals in the form of ready to eat packages is expected to drive global food vacuum machine market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Food vacuum machines are ideal for enterprises and food producers who would want their products to last for a longer duration and also save shelf space in retail stores. Growing awareness about use of sterile packaging in order to restrict contamination in food products is another key factor expected to propel growth of the food vacuum machine market going ahead. Increasing integration of automation in food vacuum machines to increase operational efficiency is also expected to boost food vacuum machine market growth to a significant extent.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy