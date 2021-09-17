CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roofing Materials Market Industry Outlook, Share, Value, Size, Report 2021-26

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Roofing Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global roofing materials market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Roofing...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Pension Fund Market in India Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 37 pages on title 'Pension Fund Market in India 2021' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like APAC (India). The Research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, historical data, facts and statistically supported and industry certified market data.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Coin Collecting Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Great Collections, Heritage Auctions, NumisBids

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Coin Collecting Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Coin Collecting Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Coin Collecting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Roofs#Key Market#Concrete And Clay#Cagr#Toc List Of Figure#Atlas Roofing Corporation#Hood Companies Inc#Boral Roofing Llc#Boral Industries Inc#Carlisle Companies Inc#Certainteed Corporation#Gaf#Standard Industries Inc#Johns Manville#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Wienerberger Ag#Others Rrb#Porter
Las Vegas Herald

Travel Vaccines Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Pfizer, Abbott, Merck, Roche

Global Travel Vaccines Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Travel Vaccines Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abbott, Hualan Biological Engineering, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, LG Life Sciences, Merck, Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Indian Immunologicals, GlycoVaxyn, Sanofi & GlaxoSmithKline.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Facial Erythema Therapeutics market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Ventilator Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Ventilator Components Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Ventilator Components market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Direct Marketing Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke

The Latest Released Direct Marketing Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Direct Marketing Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Direct Marketing Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct, OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke Corp, MRM//McCann, DigitasLBi, Aimia, SourceLink, BBDO, SapientNitro & Leo Burnett.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Immune Health Supplements Market May Set New Growth Story | NOW Foods, Nutramax Laboratories, Alticor, Bio-Tech Pharmacal

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Immune Health Supplements Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Immune Health Supplements market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

CMMS Software Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | FasTrak, FMX, Sierra

Latest survey on Global CMMS Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of CMMS Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global CMMS Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport & Megamation Systems.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Retail Coffee Chains Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Barista, Cafe Coffee Day, Costa Cafe

The Latest Released Retail Coffee Chains market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Retail Coffee Chains market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Retail Coffee Chains market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Starbucks, Barista, Café Coffee Day, Costa Café & Wagas.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Emulsion Adhesives Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The global Emulsion Adhesives market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Emulsion Adhesives market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Waste Management Market is Projected to Reach $542.7 Billion by 2026 | Waste Management, Veolia, Republic Services, SUEZ, Waste Connections

According to the new market research report "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Waste Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the Waste Management Market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Car T Cell Therapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Car T Cell Therapy Market is destined to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 18% between 2019 to 2026. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To See Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Enter The Growth Absorption Spectrum (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

UHT Milk Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Nestle, Lactalis Group, Amul, Sodiaal Group

UHT (Ultra-high temperature) milk is also called as ultra-pasteurized milk. Ultra-high temperature pasteurisation is food technology which liquid by heating it above 135 Â°C (275 Â°F). This temperature is essential to kill many bacterial endospores for 2 to 5 seconds. This pasteurisation process allows milk to be shelf stable. This milk can be stored without refrigeration for months without spoiling. Its Long-life is mainly due to high temperature heating and aseptic packaging. Increasing adoptions for longer shelf life milk products has impacted on the demand for UHT milk in positive manner. In addition, increasing demand for milk and rising milk production with technological advancements driving the market growth.
INDUSTRY

