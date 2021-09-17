CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2: Texans vs. Browns | By the Numbers, Daily Brew

By John Harris
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Friday of Game Week, so let's dive into some numbers from this matchup between the Browns and the Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. 2 - The number of #1 overall Draft picks on the same defense for the Cleveland Browns - 2014 overall #1 Jadeveon Clowney and 2017 overall #1 Myles Garrett. This is the first time two overall number one selections have played on the same defense since Aundray Bruce (1988), and Russell Maryland (1991) played together with the Los Angeles Raiders.

