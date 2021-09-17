CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeCommerce Names Ex-Goldman Sachs Veteran Min as General Counsel

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeCommerce Holdings Ltd., which provides merchants tools to develop online stores, has named former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive Susan Min as its general counsel. Min until 2018 spent seven years at Goldman, five as global head of its risk and policy. Before that she was an executive director and senior counsel for Goldman in Hong Kong.

