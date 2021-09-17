CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combating climate change is shared global challenge

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Representing India at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) convened virtually by US President Joe Biden on Friday, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that combating climate change is a shared global challenge and our response must be based on the fundamental principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

