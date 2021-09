An Arkansas man had serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Osage Beach Thursday night. Someone called the Osage Beach Police Department at 10:26 pm to report the crash. Police say Chester F. Kowolski, 55, of Baxter, Arkansas, was riding his 2007 Honda VTX1800 motorcycle on Highway 54, west of Passover Road. They say he ran off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.