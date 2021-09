In the mind of Robert Saleh, Sunday's regular-season opener, a 19-14 loss at Carolina, was only the first signpost in a long-term project. "Has our confidence been shaken?" Saleh said after the game. "I don't think so. I knew going into the fourth quarter that this would be a one possession game. There are going to be opportunities like this all season. This team has the grit, this team has the fight, this team has the resolve and we will show up. How you play in the fourth quarter determines whether you win or lose. We're going to be staring at this again. We will get better when faced with a one-score game and we will take advantage of the opportunities."

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO