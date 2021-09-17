CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

MacKenzie Scott dominates donations to racial equity

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has funded organizations that received the most money for racial equity in 27 different states following the police killing of George Floyd. According to an AP analysis of new preliminary data from the philanthropy research organization Candid, Scott was responsible for approximately $567 million given to these organizations. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been gifted to HBCU powerhouses like Morehouse College and other little-known groups. In at least 11 states, Scott provided the majority of racial equity-oriented contributions to the top recipients. But the scope of her impact could be much larger in some states, mainly because it’s unclear how all of her donations have been fragmented to individual groups.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
independentsector.org

A Schusterman Fellow on How Embodied Jewish Practice Helps Advance Racial Equity

The following is a guest blog post from Yoshi Silverstein, founder and executive director of Mitsui Collective. He also is a Schusterman Fellow, an initiative of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies. Schusterman Family Philanthropies is a member of Independent Sector. My Montessori preschool in Spokane, Washington was where...
RELIGION
washingtonnewsday.com

McKenzie Scott gave $567 million to racial equity organizations, making him the only major donor in ten states.

McKenzie Scott gave $567 million to racial equity organizations, making him the only major donor in ten states. According to an Associated Press investigation, novelist MacKenzie Scott, 51, has quietly dominated philanthropy in the area of racial fairness, funding the top beneficiaries of racial equity grants in 27 states. According...
CHARITIES
oberlin.edu

Constitution Day Talk: Racial Equity and the Law by Professor Brant Lee

Law professor Brant Lee will deliver Oberlin’s Constitution Day presentation at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, September 17. Lee will speak on “Racial Equality and the Law: Why is Race So Hard to Talk About?” His talk will distill the lessons learned from teaching a class about race and the law to a class of over 5,000 members of the public. His session will focus on the role of law, including the United States Constitution, in creating and maintaining racial inequality, both historically and to the present day.
OBERLIN, OH
constructforstl.org

How Black Leaders Are Pursuing Racial Equity in St. Louis

From Brookings: During her unsuccessful 2017 campaign for mayor of St. Louis, Mo., Tishaura Jones wrote a powerful and stinging letter to Tod Robberson, editorial page editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, vowing to “look at every issue through a racial equity lens.” Then the city treasurer, Jones took aim at Robberson’s assertion that “neglect by city leaders” allowed for graffiti and blight. Instead of laying blame on people, Jones pointed to structural inequality.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Cook County Kicks Off 3rd Annual Racial Equity Week

Three words were used by Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle to kick off this year's Cook County Racial Equity Week: Imagine. Intersect. Act. “I've encouraged to our staff to use a racial equity lens with every policy and program, including our COVID-19 recovery initiatives,” Preckwinkle said. “We've committed to strategies and measurable outcomes that hold us accountable to the public. It's not enough just to talk about equity. We must act. Otherwise, we will never know a world that is truly just compassionate, inclusive, and sustainable.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Top 10: Diversity and racial equity at work

Hiring a diverse team is essential to foster creativity and innovation, even more important is to reflect the communities that you serve. Cox celebrates the diversity in our company in many ways such as our employee-driven diversity councils, highlighting the impact many Latino employees and local leaders make in the community during Hispanic Heritage Month. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate and encourage diversity in your workplace.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Morehouse College#Charity#Ap#Candid
The Daily Collegian

Getting racial equity research into the hands of policymakers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Racial inequities are enduring and pervasive problems in the U.S. that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to poor public health outcomes. For instance, studies have found that working from home is only possible for 1 in 5 Black people (U.S. Dept of...
SOCIETY
mycbs4.com

Local leaders tackle issues of racial equity and disparity

Gainesville, Fla — Gainesville has often been called the Tale of Two Cities, the divide between the East and West Side, but local leaders are working hard to bridge the gap. Dr. Carjamin Scott is hosting a forum to discuss public health issues, many people may not want to address. "Racism is a public health issue wreaking havoc on minorities," she said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul-based consultant chosen to lead Savage's racial equity task force

A St. Paul-based consultant will lead the work of Savage's racial equity task force set to begin meeting next month. Linda Garrett-Johnson, the chief executive officer and principal consultant of The World Applied Inc., has experience working with state and local government agencies on a variety of community engagement initiatives, according to her proposal submitted to the city.
SAVAGE, MN
Chicago Defender

People of Color Call for Racial Equity in Environmental Sustainability Fields

A new study published in Nature Sustainability found that the dramatic underrepresentation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in environmental sustainability fields leaves BIPOC students feeling isolated and excluded despite their strong interest in solving environmental challenges like climate change. Despite representing 38% of the U.S. population, BIPOC individuals comprised less than 16% of staff in environmental organizations in 2014, according to Dorceta Taylor of the University of Michigan. Green 2.0 reports that this number has since increased somewhat, but environmentalism has a long way to go concerning compositional diversity and transforming its culture. In addition, the new research showed systemic racism persists within the field, resulting in discrimination, lack of relatability, and feelings of isolation and exclusion among BIPOC students.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
townofcarrboro.org

One Orange Countywide Racial Equity Plan Invites Input

The One Orange Countywide Racial Equity Plan: A Framework for Moving Forward is being developed with a commitment to uncover and address implicit biases in our institutions to ensure that race no longer can be used to predict life outcomes in our community. We invite the community to share their...
POLITICS
Daily Tar Heel

Orange County Government announces new racial equity plan

Orange County will host a public hearing on Wednesday for community members to share their thoughts on the district's new racial equity plan that will soon be implemented. The meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Zoom. The equity plan aims to dismantle racial disparities in the community by uncovering and addressing implicit biases in principal institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Daily Herald

Monday Close-Up: Westridge fourth grader donates books to promote racial understanding

Westridge fourth-grader Emi Kim thinks they can — and she’s proving it. Her effort began with two desires: To make a difference and to run a lemonade stand. “My mom and my aunt were talking and they asked me what I thought was a problem currently in the world,” Kim said during an interview at the end of August. “I said racism.”
PROVO, UT
martechseries.com

Amazon Joins Coalition to Catalyze Racial Equity in Design

Diversify by Design (DxD) announced today that Amazon has joined the coalition as a foundational sponsor to help drive inclusion, diversity, and equity across the design profession. DxD—a diverse group of organizations and individuals working at the intersection of design, education, industry, and equity —launched this past January with the...
BUSINESS
Seattle, Washington

How Creative Strategies Can Build Relationships and Awareness within Racial Equity Learning Cohorts Focused on Environmental Justice

How can individuals use arts, culture, mindfulness, and embodiment to help transform systems and institutions toward racial and environmental justice? One potential approach is through learning cohort models. Our office (ARTS) partnered with the Seattle Office for Civil Rights, the Seattle Office of Sustainability and Environment, and Seattle Public Utilities...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy