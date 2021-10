PORTLAND, Maine — The family of a man who froze to death after jumping into Portland’s Back Cove is suing the city. The lawsuit claims that first responders were not willing to help Eric Cohen and that is what led to his death. This happened in April of 2020, when they responded to a report that Cohen was assaulting his girlfriend. His lawyer and family say the situation quickly turned into a mental health crisis.

