For some time now, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa has been without the spa part. The Mandara Spa inside the Grand Californian closed in July of 2019, and since then Disney announced their plans to replace it with the Tenaya Stone Spa. The opening of Tenaya was delayed but it’s now scheduled to open on September 16th. Today we were invited to attend an event to get a first look at this new spa space, and you can come along to check it out!

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO