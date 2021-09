We’ve all seen it in our classrooms at one point or another. The “popular” kids forming a group and leaving others out. The one kid no one wants to be partners with. Two students who seemed like the best of friends one day aren’t speaking to each other the next. Friendship issues in the classroom can be complex. But should we be spending valuable time in class on “how to be a good friend”? Absolutely! Learning how to make and be a friend is an essential developmental skill that will help our students be successful in school and in life… and we’re in a great position to help. Let’s take a look at the most common friendship issues that arise in the classroom and how can we help our students navigate them.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO