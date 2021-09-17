CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 spoilers: Raq advises Jukebox

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s new Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 should prove to be eventful — especially when it comes to establishing the future. One of the things that we know about Jukebox down the road is that she becomes a police officer — not one who is necessarily on the straight and narrow, but a cop nonetheless. One of the biggest questions that we’ve wondered through all of this is simply how she got from point A to point B. It was fair to assume that Shannon Burke was somehow involved given that they’ve had a conversation already on the show, but to what degree?

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 spoilers: Pieper, Brendan fallout

As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 on Tuesday, prepare also for complete Brendan and Pieper chaos. We’ve been bracing for this to arrive for a good while now and ultimately, we’re just about at that point. After what happened with Chris and Alana, it felt like...
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Big Brother 23: Where is Kyland Young, Julie Chen extended interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, are you looking for an extended interview featuring Kyland Young and Julie Chen Moonves? We certainly get it. After all, for most of the season we’ve had some of these discussions take place on the show’s official Instagram account the day after the show.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: An early Mark Harmon mystery

Will Mark Harmon appear in NCIS season 19 episode 2? We know already that the title for this episode is “Nearly Departed.” However, CBS is doing what they can to keep a number of other details vague about this episode — including Gibbs’ status. Late this week, the network unveiled...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale: Is Detective Howard really dead?

As we prepare for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale on Starz next weekend, let’s go ahead and raise the question: Is Detective Howard really dead? Are we actually at the end of the road for this character?. For the time being, we definitely recognize that things are not...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episode 9#Matt Jess
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10: The Ivan mystery continues

We know that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10 is coming to ABC on Tuesday, just as we know there’s a big Ivan story coming during it. So what is said story? That is where things start to get a little bit more mysterious. In the promo earlier this week, ABC teased something that happened back when he was in the hotel. This would mean the period of time after everyone was temporarily evacuated and before they were allowed back to the beach.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 spoilers: The tropical storm evacuation

As we get ourselves prepared for Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 next week, it should be noted that we’re closing in on the finale. Relationships are getting more serious and with that, the odds are higher than ever that someone is going to get their heart smashed to bits. At this point, we’d almost be an idiot if we didn’t think that was going to happen.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Wedding day jitters

As you prepare for Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel next week, are we set for Jess and David’s wedding? This is a moment that has been hyped up for a good while now, and it does feel like it’s right around the corner!. Of course, in...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dynasty season 4 episode 20, 21 spoilers: The path to the finale

In this particular Dynasty season 4 article, there is quite a bit to discuss when it comes to episode 20 and episode 21. Both are airing next week on The CW!. So why are we getting a double-dose of stories now? A part of it is to set the stage for the finale airing on October 1. Beyond just that, though, we think the network wants to clear the decks for their official fall schedule starting closer to the middle of the month. They have other programming coming down the road for Fridays. Eventually, you will also have a chance to see more Dynasty on the air, but there is no premiere date for season 5 as of yet.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
IndieWire

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: How to Watch the Season 1 Finale for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The season finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the latest prequel series in the original “Power” franchise, will air arrive on Starz on Sunday. Whether you’re new to the cable network, or a returning customer, there are a bunch of budget-friendly ways to subscribe. Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, the sprawling family drama revolves around the coming-of-age of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis)...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Heels episode 6 spoilers: Will Bobby Pin be okay?

As we prepare ourselves for Heels episode 6 on Starz next week, it’s pretty clear that things are going to be a mess and then some for the DWL. On tonight’s episode, we saw Crystal go rogue after being encouraged by Wild Bill to get her own place in the sun. She did a great job! The problem here is that she did TOO good of a job — she made Ace mad, he took it out on Bobby, and then he got hurt. One of the show’s most-likable wrestlers is out of commission for a while.
WWE
cartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Aftermath of the shooting

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 to arrive on TNT next week, there is clearly one big takeaway: The Codys have a mess to clean up. We know that the family was eager to get a cop on the inside to help preserve their empire. However, what they were probably not expecting along the way was that said cop was going to shoot the DEA Agent! Him doing this does save Deran, Pope, J, and Craig from a lot of complications situations, especially when it comes to Adrian. However, they are now set to fork over more money to this cop in return for his actions; also, they gotta dispose of the body and deal with the fact that plenty of other law-enforcement agents could start coming around and asking questions.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Evil season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The RSM Fertility clinic…

Curious to get more insight when it comes to Evil season 2 episode 10? Let’s just say that this episode could be more important than most!. While we enjoy the largely-standalone mysteries for Ben, David, and Kristen as much as the next person, we’ll say that we equally appreciate it when the show can dive a little bit deeper. As we start to inch ever closer to the end of season 2, this is something we anticipate getting more of here and there … and we could be getting precisely that in “O Is for Ovaphobia.” The RSM Fertility clinic is going to be the main point of emphasis here, and it’s a place the aforementioned trio have quite a history with already. The full Evil season 2 episode 10 synopsis below (per SpoilerTV) offers more insight:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Billions season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Axe’s surprise announcement

Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Billions season 5 episode 10; also, a chance for Axe to take another big swing. One of the things we’ve come to know about Damian Lewis’ character over time is rather simple: He didn’t become enormously successful playing it safe. This is a guy who has taken one big swing after the next and he’s never been concerned with stressing anyone else out. If he thinks he knows what’s right, he’ll go for it regardless of the consequences. This is something that you’ll see play out further in this upcoming episode as he blindsides a number of the folks at Axe Capital.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Fantasy Island episode 7 air date, spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare for Fantasy Island episode 7 to arrive on Fox this coming week, there are a couple of things to know. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s shifting back to its standard timeslot on Tuesday night. Also, it just so happens to also be the penultimate episode of the season! The finale is airing one week from tonight though ultimately, we’re not expecting either one of the upcoming episodes to be connected. Most of the stories on this show are, of course, self-contained, which is exactly the thing that makes this stand out amidst most of the other programming that is out there.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Power Book III's London Brown and Malcolm M. Mays Discuss Brotherhood — and That Explosive Cliffhanger

Raq’s brothers have been beefing for weeks on Power Book III: Raising Kanan about everything from Lou-Lou’s outside interests in music to Marvin’s inability to keep track of his daughter Jukebox. During Sunday’s installment, titled “The Cost of Business,” the two even took verbal swipes at each other about personal hygiene and being plugged into street scuttlebutt. But by the end of Episode 8, when Lou-Lou’s life hung in the balance after Nique’s crew firebombed his house, it was Marvin who came to his rescue and bravely carried him out of the fiery wreckage. While fans won’t know until next week...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 spoilers: A powerful midseason episode ahead

We know that SEAL Team as a show is never one to shy away from current events, and we wondered how long the writers would wait before taking on what’s happening in Afghanistan. Not too long ago, we had heard that there were no immediate plans for the drama to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan star lands next lead movie role

Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Omar Epps has landed a major movie role, as he's been confirmed to be leading thriller The Devil You Know. Deadline reports that Epps and Stumptown and Almost Human actor Michael Ealy will headline and executive-produce the Lionsgate and Command Films movie, which will focus on a man struggling to balance his loyalty to his family with his attempts to make a change to his life.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 7 Spoilers: Which characters are in the next episode?

What If? episode 7 will soon be on Disney Plus, but for those who are too impatient or eager to learn what happens next, there are already some leaked spoilers swirling around the internet. Those who read on should be prepared for What If? episode 7 spoilers. If that’s cool, read on!
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq Deals with Marvin + Unique Applies More Pressure on Raq’s Crew

On the recent episode of “Raising Kanan,” Jukebox is forced to process Nicole’s sudden death. Unfortunately, this is made even harder since Nicole’s parents blame her for everything. She eventually learns that Kanan’s drugs are the cause of Nicole’s demise. But Jukebox doesn’t think it’s fair for her or Kanan to take all the blame. In her opinion, they just come from an environment that doesn’t give them a chance at happy outcomes.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy