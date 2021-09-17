Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 spoilers: Raq advises Jukebox

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 to arrive on TNT next week, there is clearly one big takeaway: The Codys have a mess to clean up. We know that the family was eager to get a cop on the inside to help preserve their empire. However, what they were probably not expecting along the way was that said cop was going to shoot the DEA Agent! Him doing this does save Deran, Pope, J, and Craig from a lot of complications situations, especially when it comes to Adrian. However, they are now set to fork over more money to this cop in return for his actions; also, they gotta dispose of the body and deal with the fact that plenty of other law-enforcement agents could start coming around and asking questions.

