Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 spoilers: Raq advises Jukebox
This weekend’s new Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 should prove to be eventful — especially when it comes to establishing the future. One of the things that we know about Jukebox down the road is that she becomes a police officer — not one who is necessarily on the straight and narrow, but a cop nonetheless. One of the biggest questions that we’ve wondered through all of this is simply how she got from point A to point B. It was fair to assume that Shannon Burke was somehow involved given that they’ve had a conversation already on the show, but to what degree?cartermatt.com
