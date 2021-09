For the 2021-2022 school year, Yale’s student body is bigger than ever, leading to the question of whether a larger Yale is the new normal. The class of 2025 entered Yale as the College’s largest incoming class since World War II, according to the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. With a population of 1,789, the class is about 240 students larger than a typical incoming class. The admissions office attributed the increase to a record-high 335 students who opted to take gap years after originally being admitted to the class of 2024. University administrators told the News that the larger class sizes have led to course registration and housing adaptations.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO