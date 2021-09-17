CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Greenville Choral Union Prepares For Production Of “Messiah”

By WGEL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenville Choral Union begins preparation for its 91st annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. Vocal rehearsals begin Monday, September 20. “One of the longest standing traditions at GU is our annual performance of Handel’s Messiah that ushers in the Christmas season,” says Don Frazure, director of Greenville University choral activities. “If you have ever sung Messiah or have wanted to be a part of this grand tradition, you are invited to come join the Choral Union.”

