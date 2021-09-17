[Updated] NBA 2K22 MyCareer Servers Problems Fixed with Patch
Update (09/17/21, 7:21 PM) - The problems with NBA 2K22 My Career servers on PS5 and Xbox Series X have been resolved after a patch was deployed to fix the issue. The NBA 2K22 update announced on Twitter resolves the issue where players were unable to progress in certain MyCareer storylines; the patch also includes several stability improvements. Further fixes will arrive in an upcoming patch scheduled for next week.techraptor.net
