FIFA

[Updated] NBA 2K22 MyCareer Servers Problems Fixed with Patch

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (09/17/21, 7:21 PM) - The problems with NBA 2K22 My Career servers on PS5 and Xbox Series X have been resolved after a patch was deployed to fix the issue. The NBA 2K22 update announced on Twitter resolves the issue where players were unable to progress in certain MyCareer storylines; the patch also includes several stability improvements. Further fixes will arrive in an upcoming patch scheduled for next week.

Comments / 0

