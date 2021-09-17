CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers place OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6rnq_0bzYcjU600

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially placed veteran offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga on the injured reserve with a back injury. He is eligible to return in three weeks.

In correspondence, L.A. signed Michael Schofield.

Los Angeles lost Bulaga to a back injury in the third quarter of the regular season opener against Washington.

Signed last offseason, Bulaga was expected to be the heart and soul on a fairly inexperienced offensive line but instead, he spent the majority of the season on the sidelines – making 10 starts, only playing 37.87% of the offensive snaps.

Schofield, 30, has appeared in 87 career games with 69 starts. He started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018 and 2019.

Following his two stints with the Bolts, Schofield went on to play for the Panthers and Ravens.

Barring any changes, Storm Norton will still likely get the start at right tackle this weekend against the Cowboys.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things are mostly status quo for Kansas City, while Los Angeles has one player returning to full participation. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Bolts Schofield
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

Beyond the fact they'll meet twice a year as members of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be forever linked as members of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Through one meeting, it's a decided advantage for Jones, who watched his counterpart...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy