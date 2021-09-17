CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Surpasses 50,000 COVID Deaths Since The Start Of The Pandemic

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 1/4 of those deaths have occurred during the summer.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Herald Tribune

Sarasota store suing Florida surgeon general over proof of vaccination ban

Many companies have welcomed Florida’s "open for business" policies regarding COVID-19. But one bead store in Sarasota says a state law against requiring proof of vaccination for customers makes operating impossible. Bead Abode, a Sarasota retailer that sells beads and craft supplies, is suing the state surgeon general as the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Dramatic Drop In COVID Patients At South Florida Hospitals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned there has been a dramatic drop in the number of patients with the coronavirus at South Florida hospitals. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that the number of COVID patients at Jackson Health System hospitals were 189 on this Thursday compared with a summer peak of 445 on August 23 and an all-time peak of 485 patients on July 27 of 2020. A spokeswoman for the Memorial Healthcare System said there were 278 COVID patients at its hospitals on this Thursday compared with an all-time peak of 738 patients and a spokeswoman for the Broward Health System said...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials Ready To Roll Out COVID Booster Shots

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Health officials rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday, preparing for the avalanche of Californians 65 and older seeking a booster shot while also remaining laser-focused on getting the non-vaccinated in the state to get a shot. Currently, California has administered 50 million doses of the vaccine and has the lowest transmission rate of the virus of any state in the nation. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus. However, more regulatory hurdles lie ahead before the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wichitaliberty.org

Kansas since the start of the pandemic

How has Kansas fared since the start of the pandemic compared to other states and the nation? Updated through August 2021. (These examples are taken from my interactive visualization which holds data on all states and the nation. See Employment and unemployment in the states. It is updated through August 2021.)
KANSAS STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy