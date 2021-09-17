CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Firefighters vs. the governor’s vaccine mandate | Roegner

By Bob Roegner, Opinion
kirklandreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all thought we were in this fight with the coronavirus together, based on what the experts have been telling us are the rewards of vaccination for the greater good. Apparently that was our misunderstanding. Over the last few weeks, we have learned that some teachers groups and state employees along several firefighter unions have come out in opposition to Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate to get vaccinated by Oct. 18 or risk losing your job.

www.kirklandreporter.com

