'Games of the Century': 7 of College Football's Most Epic Clashes

Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian settled for a tie against Michigan State in 1966. / Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. For at least the first half of the 20th century, college football was more popular than the professional version. So, when powerhouses met then, the games often had a larger-than-life quality. On rare occasions, the combination of blueblood programs, high stakes and intense media coverage created a matchup that transcended all others. Those games were billed by the media as a "Game of the Century." Here is a look at seven such games from the 20th century and what made them so special.