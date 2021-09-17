Strapped ice cream man gets sent to cooler

A federal judge has served a Beaumont ice cream man a scoop of prison time for filming himself as a felon with a firearm while serving children the cold treats. Jason Bernard Sibley, 21, on May 28 pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. On Thursday, he was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for a federal firearms violation by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone in the Eastern District of Texas.