Beaumont, TX

Strapped ice cream man gets sent to cooler

By Meagan Ellsworth
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has served a Beaumont ice cream man a scoop of prison time for filming himself as a felon with a firearm while serving children the cold treats. Jason Bernard Sibley, 21, on May 28 pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. On Thursday, he was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for a federal firearms violation by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone in the Eastern District of Texas.

