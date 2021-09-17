CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Germans Ready To Vote In Election Set To Shape Europe's Economy

 9 days ago

Germans will head to the polls later this month in an election set to shape the future of Europe’s largest economy. This comes as Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Rob Schmitz. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

