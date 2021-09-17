Best Badges

Dishonored is a multi-platform stealth based action game set in the seaside industrial town of Dunwall. Players take on the role of Corvo Attano, a former bodyguard of the Empress, framed for her murder, he is placed in prison but is later helped in his escape by a loyalist group who wants to see the daughter of the empress put on the throne. You then go on a number of missions to not only rescue the daughter of the empress but to gain revenge. Gameplay features include meaningful choices, supernatural abilities, stealth elements and open levels with multiple ways to complete them.

