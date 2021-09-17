CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rig count jumps by 9 as crude climbs near $72 a barrel

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields increased by nine this week as crude prices climbed near $72 a barrel. The rig count rose to 512, more than double the 255 rig operating a year ago and the highest since April 2020. However, the number of operating rigs remains far below the recent peak of nearly 1,100 at the end of 2018, according to oilfield services firm Baker Hughes. The rig count is a leading indicator of the nation’s oil and gas production.

