UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 continues on Wednesday on Paramount+ just a day after we saw some big teams thrive, some big surprises and an American hero take center stage. Wednesday's slate features multiple title contenders, and it may also provide us our first glimpse of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sharing the pitch as PSG go to Club Brugge. Meanwhile, Liverpool bring back 2005 vibes when they host AC Milan, and Real Madrid visit Inter Milan, among others matchups. And in the early window, kicking off at 12:45 Erling Haaland leads Borussia Dortmund against Besiktas.

