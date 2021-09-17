CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Bucket List

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic icon John McCutcheon just released his new album "Bucket List", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the title track to the record. Here is the story:. I came home from an Australia tour in mid-March 2020 to a very different country than I had left a month earlier. As I'd been overseas for that long and had ridden in a plane for the previous 24 hours, I thought the only responsible thing to do was to self-quarantine and spare my diabetic wife and my 90-year-old live-in mother-in-law. We have a little log cabin in the north Georgia mountains, so my faithful hound, Maybelle, and I repaired there for the following few weeks.

American Songwriter

Review: John McCutcheon Shares Songs of the Heart

It’s not unusual for an artist to take his or her music to heart, digging deep and gleaning the roots in search of a muse. John McCutcheon, perhaps more than most, has done that throughout the entire course of his career. He’s an academic in the strictest sense, an artist whose dedication to his craft is gleaned from years of study and, in turn, a willingness to pass the lessons he’s learned on to others.
Only In Tennessee

Here’s The Ultimate Bucket List For People In Tennessee Who Are Obsessed With Nature

The beauty of Tennessee goes unparalleled here in the United States, but we’re completely enthralled with all of the outdoor opportunities extended to those both from and visiting the state. We’ve put together the ultimate bucket list for those of you looking to get outside no matter the time of year, but please leave your own thoughts and ideas in the comments.
Singled Out: Velvet Chains' Wasted

Velvet Chains just released their new album, "Icarus" and to celebrate we asked Noelle Schertzer to tell us about the song "Wasted". Here is the story:. We had just come back from a band trip to Cali and had witnessed the California fires, the riots, the effects of Covid and what at the time felt like the world falling apart around us. This song is about just wanting to forget about everything and get wasted with whatever works for you. So many different dramas unfolding at one time in our lives brings about a need for retreat. Wasted is about stepping away from the news, the social media and the political conversations. Everyone gets wasted from some particular substance whether it's booze or drugs, sex or power. Wasted is for each person to listen to and create their own personal escape of choice.
