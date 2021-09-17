Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Bucket List
Music icon John McCutcheon just released his new album "Bucket List", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the title track to the record. Here is the story:. I came home from an Australia tour in mid-March 2020 to a very different country than I had left a month earlier. As I'd been overseas for that long and had ridden in a plane for the previous 24 hours, I thought the only responsible thing to do was to self-quarantine and spare my diabetic wife and my 90-year-old live-in mother-in-law. We have a little log cabin in the north Georgia mountains, so my faithful hound, Maybelle, and I repaired there for the following few weeks.www.antimusic.com
