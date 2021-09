BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA has finally authorized booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens and other high-risk groups. Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer questions about booster shots pertaining to the Pfizer vaccine. Q: Doctor, does this mean people can go out and get a booster shot now? A: Not yet. Yes, the FDA has authorized boosters for people over 65 and people who have health conditions that put them at higher risk of getting severe COVID. Boosters should be given at least six months after the second Pfizer dose. After that decision, a CDC panel recommended boosters...

