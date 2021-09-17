CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CT's Beardsley Zoo Accepting Submissions for Scarecrows on Parade

hamlethub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to brainstorm those scary, silly, freaky, and frightening ideas for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s 13th Annual Scarecrows on Parade! The Zoo invites schools, art classes, scouts, and individual classrooms to create their own one-of-a-kind scarecrow design for this year’s festivities. The Zoo provides the materials needed to build a scarecrow, and participants supply the design elements and creativity.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Taylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy