CT's Beardsley Zoo Accepting Submissions for Scarecrows on Parade
It’s time to brainstorm those scary, silly, freaky, and frightening ideas for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s 13th Annual Scarecrows on Parade! The Zoo invites schools, art classes, scouts, and individual classrooms to create their own one-of-a-kind scarecrow design for this year’s festivities. The Zoo provides the materials needed to build a scarecrow, and participants supply the design elements and creativity.news.hamlethub.com
