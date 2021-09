Movies that center on family, and the ties that bind usually have a sweet spot. It may not be the type of movie that is hyped up even before its premiere, or even one that you would want to re-watch over and over again, but it is able to bring a different kind of comfort that is not easily found elsewhere. It can be akin to a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold night, or someone to snuggle in bed with after a long and tiring day. Viewers searching for their next heart-tugging watch need not wait much longer. The upcoming movie, Blue Bayou, is about to unleash feels of all sorts.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO