Carl Junction, MO

Pipe bomb tossed in yard of Carl Junction home

By Jeff Lehr
The Joplin Globe
 9 days ago

Police and federal agents are looking to identify the dirt bike rider who threw a pipe bomb that exploded early Friday morning in the yard of a residence in Carl Junction.

Police received a call about 2 a.m. reporting the explosion outside a residence near Center Creek Park.

Interim police Chief Mark McCall said the pipe bomb is believed to have been thrown by someone on a dirt bike-style motorcycle. The rider was spotted stopping in front of the residence and tossing the bomb.

No injuries were reported in the incident. McCall said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified and is assisting in the investigation. Police said they are asking that anyone with information about the incident to call them at 417-649-7070.

