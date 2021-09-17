CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Ball State at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

ccenterdispatch.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article1-3 Ball State has only played current members of the Mountain West Conference four times – all in bowl games – and has a 1-3 record in those postseason matchups. The Cardinals defeated San Jose State 34-13 in the 2020 Arizona Bowl. Ball State lost 27-6 to Fresno State in the 1989 California Raisin Bowl, lost 42-33 to Utah State in the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl and lost 18-15 to Nevada in the 1996 Las Vegas Bowl. UW improved to 9-4 all-time against Mid-American Conference teams with last week’s 50-43 win at Northern Illinois.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball State#Las Vegas Bowl#Bowl Games#Arizona Bowl#American Football#Cardinals#Fresno State#Utah State#Uw#Mid American#Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy