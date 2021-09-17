Nightmares with a payoff in ‘Malignant’

James Wan. You’ve heard of him, right? He is an Australian film director, screenwriter, producer, and comic book writer. He has primarily worked in the horror genre as the co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises and the creator of The Conjuring Universe. Outside of horror, Wan directed Furious 7 (2015), the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, and the DC Extended Universe superhero film Aquaman (2018). He was also a producer on 2021’s Mortal Kombat. He has returned to the horror genre with his latest called MALIGNANT. It is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opened in available cinemas on Friday, September 10, 2021 and was uploaded to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through October 11, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO