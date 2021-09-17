CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightmares with a payoff in ‘Malignant’

By KIRK MICHAEL INDEX-TRIBUNE FILM CRITIC
Sonoma Index Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Malignant” is one of these nightmares where you’re stuck in a big house with lots of windows to close and doors to lock before an intruder can sneak in to murder you. At least that’s the experience of our protagonist Maddie (Annabelle Wallis), whose dreams are stalked by a faceless, ferocious killer called Gabriel (scary voice from Ray Chase) who only speaks by hijacking electronic frequencies.

Tom Skerritt in ‘East of the Mountains’: Film Review

Veteran character actors rarely get the chance to shine in a leading film role, especially in the twilight of their careers. Which makes it a special treat to see Tom Skerritt seize the opportunity and run with it in this adaptation of David Guterson’s best-selling 1999 novel East of the Mountains. Playing a terminally ill man intent on ending his life on his own terms, Skerritt delivers the sort of late-career defining performance that serves as an overdue reminder of the terrific work he’s been delivering for nearly six decades. The 88-year-old actor — his deeply lined face exemplifying “craggy,” but...
MOVIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Malignant’ is mind-blowing horror

BAXTER — The horror of nightmarish daydreams come to life leads the main character in the new release “Malignant” to delve into her dark past. The horror film stars Annabelle Wallis as Madison Lake, a woman deeply troubled by her childhood who experiences terrifying visions of a real serial killer committing heinous acts.
MOVIES
Daily Nebraskan

‘Malignant’ falls flat, still fun to watch

Despite some campy acting and an insane plot, “Malignant” is a fun, terrifying addition to James Wan’s collection of messed-up horrors. The story follows Maddy (Annabelle Wallis), who starts the film pregnant and in an abusive relationship. After getting into a fight, she gets visited by a mysterious figure who kills her husband and leaves her unconscious, causing her to lose the baby. The two detectives on the case, Kekoa Shaw (George Young) and Regina Moss (Michole Briana White), brush it off as a home invasion but suspect that Maddy might’ve gotten fed up with the abuse and killed her husband.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

How To Watch “MALIGNANT” on HBO Max!

James Wan. You’ve heard of him, right? He is an Australian film director, screenwriter, producer, and comic book writer. He has primarily worked in the horror genre as the co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises and the creator of The Conjuring Universe. Outside of horror, Wan directed Furious 7 (2015), the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, and the DC Extended Universe superhero film Aquaman (2018). He was also a producer on 2021’s Mortal Kombat. He has returned to the horror genre with his latest called MALIGNANT. It is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opened in available cinemas on Friday, September 10, 2021 and was uploaded to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through October 11, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.
TV & VIDEOS
UC Daily Campus

‘Malignant’ is a mess

“Malignant” is the latest HBO Max film to get a same-day theatrical and streaming release. The film comes from veteran horror film director James Wan, who has directed many hit films including “The Conjuring,” “Insidious” and “Saw.” “Malignant” isn’t nearly as good as those films, although there is a little fun to be had with just how bizarre and over-the-top the film is. 
MOVIES
The Oakland Post

James Wan returns to horror films with ‘Malignant’

Horror movies have just not been hitting that much lately, it’s been hard for any film to come out on top. “Malignant” is bringing back that horror movie hype many have been needing. The film was for sure a jaw dropping film, as there were so many plot twists presented.
MOVIES
Santa Maria Times

'Outrageous' and 'icky' 'Malignant' hits theaters | Filmaniacs

James Wan — the relatively new master of horror — is back at it with yet a new film to fill theaters with lingering images of creepy psychological horror and plenty of jump scares to get your heart racing. The new movie is titled “Malignant,” starring Annabelle Wallis (“Tag,” “The...
MOVIES
Payson Roundup

'Malignant' is pretty gruesome

Scary, creepy movies are not my cup of tea but people like to be scared or grossed out, so here we go. In the story, a woman has terrible daymares, waking visions, of killings — but the daymares are actually true! Good grief!. But this time out we have no...
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Malignant: A B-Movie in Need Of a Palace

And that’s a shame because the Pacific would have been the perfect place to see Malignant, the memorably nutty new movie from director James Wan, the impresario behind Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious. (He also directed Furious 7 and Aquaman). To announce his allegiance to the kind of crowd-friendly scare flick that would have played the Pacific, Wan begins Malignant with static lines shuttering across the Warner Bros. logo, like a VHS tape badly in need of someone to adjust the tracking.
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

Review: ‘Malignant’ is a crazy, clever film

“Malignant” is crazy. I’ve seen a lot in my years watching and now reviewing movies, and even I was taken by surprise with the twists of this new horror movie. I can all but guarantee that you haven’t seen anything like the shocks in “Malignant” this year. Or for the past several years even. Of course, shocks alone do not make a movie. And everything around the shocks can be pretty low key. But for my money, “Malignant” is worth seeing for just how crazy it gets.
MADISON, NY
ComicBook

James Wan on How Malignant is the "Horror Version of Frozen"

James Wan's new movie Malignant is now in theaters and on HBO Max and while the film is his return to the horror genre, it's also a story that has some unexpected layers. In Malignant, Madison (Annabelle Wallis) finds herself having horrifying visions of grisly murders, but comes to discover that they aren't visions at all. The murders are real and are connected to a disturbing figure from her past. Helping Madison sort out the mystery is her sister, Sydney (Maddie Hasson) and while Malignant has some dark turns and a truly wild third act, it's the relationship between the sisters that is central to the film, so much so that Wan describes the film as the "horror version of Frozen."
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Malignant Ending Explained: What happens with Gabriel?

Malignant is a 2021 American horror movie directed by James Wan, from a screenplay by Alone Cooper, based mostly on an authentic story by Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Cooper. The movie stars Annabelle Wallis as a lady who begins to dream of individuals being murdered, solely to appreciate that occasions are occurring in actual life. Maddie Hassan, George Young, Michelle Briana White, and Jacqueline Mackenzie additionally star.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘Malignant’ not worthy of third-act twist

“Malignant,” James Wan’s new horror franchise-to-be, is American giallo, an Italian sub-genre of horror thriller that generally includes a few consistencies: bloody ritualistic murders, rudimentary investigative work by so-so detectives, and a vulnerable female lead who serves as the killer’s ultimate target. Dario Argento is perhaps the greatest of all...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Malignant Movie Review – A Malady of a Film

Malignant is a 2021 horror movie directed by James Wan. It was produced by Atomic Monster, Boom Entertainment, Boom! Studios, New Line Cinema, and Starlight Culture Entertainment. Warner Bros., Cinemundo, New Line Cinema, Universal Pictures International, and HBO Max served as distributors. Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis) is living an unhappy life with her abusive husband, Derek Mitchell (Jake Abel). One night, an intruder attacks the couple. After being hospitalized, Madison is left with visions of a deformed killer performing bizarre and gruesome murders. What’s even more bizarre is the realization that these murders are happening in real-time.
MOVIES
cardinalpointsonline.com

In the Reels: ‘Malignant’ difficult to diagnose

James Wan, the Malaysianborn writer-director, has been one of the most vital horror filmmakers of the century so far. In 2004, he created a new horror movement with “Saw”. that would spawn lesser sequels and even worse rip-offs. These films filled the screen with as much blood and gore as one can stomach. While these films aren’t for everyone, money talks and there are seven sequels in the franchise. The latest of which was released during the pandemic, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.”
MOVIES

