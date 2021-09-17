Guest Author: Raina Nelson Talks Southern Innovations
When Raina Nelson shuffles the deck, she really does it. She’s just begun a new job as President & CEO of Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA LLC. In the same week she reported to Savannah to accept the gavel as incoming Chair of the Southeast Produce Council. And at the same time, she was rocking a stunning new ‘do! Her tenure as Chair officially began at Southern Innovations — we asked Raina to recap that show for us in her own words.southeastproduceweekly.com
