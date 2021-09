SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Broadway is back in Sacramento as Hamilton made its debut in the city Wednesday. The cast was the first to take the stage at the new SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center. Nicole Taylor was one of the thousands of people “not throwing away her shot” to see Hamilton opening night. Taylor bought her tickets two years ago and has been waiting ever since. “I’m so excited. Hamilton, oh my gosh, I can’t wait to see it on stage instead of just on Disney+ and return of live theater, life is wonderful,” said Taylor. “K Street itself is now beautifully...

