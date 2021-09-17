San Jose Gives Boston Properties Final Go-Ahead for 2MM SQFT Downtown Development

Boston Properties received final approval from the San Jose City Council this week to advance its 2.05 million square foot mixed-use, two-tower mega project that it plans to bring to life at 447 Almaden Boulevard. A unanimous vote from the Council gives the developer the green light to develop the 16 story’ towers that will feature 37,603 gross square feet of ground-floor retail and amenity space, 1,416,717 gross square feet of commercial office space as well as three levels of parking.