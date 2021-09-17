CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Combating climate change is shared global challenge

sacramentosun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Representing India at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) convened virtually by US President Joe Biden on Friday, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that combating climate change is a shared global challenge and our response must be based on the fundamental principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

4 in 10 fear having children due to climate change: global survey

An international poll of some 10,000 young adults has revealed that tomorrow’s leaders feel “betrayed” by elder generations when it comes to managing climate change. Published in the Lancet Tuesday, it’s the largest study yet that measures young peoples’ response to environmental policy — or, rather, the lack thereof. Responses...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

4 strategies for a global breakthrough on energy and climate change

Two important global events are coming up that are widely hoped to help address what the United Nations calls the “dual challenge” – fighting climate change and ensuring that poorer countries can develop sustainably. Energy is a central theme in both. For the first time in 40 years, the U.N. General Assembly is convening a global summit of world leaders focused solely on energy. If all goes as planned on Sept. 24, 2021, they will consider a road map that includes tripling investment in renewable power and making affordable modern and clean energy available to everyone everywhere within the decade. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brookings Institution

A framework to ensure that voluntary carbon markets will truly help combat climate change

Given the number and increasing severity of climate-related events, combating climate change is urgent. Under the auspices of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, members of its Conference of Parties (COP) agreed that nations would take actions to limit emissions of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and various fluorinated gases, often conveniently lumped together as “carbon”) to keep global temperatures from rising, ideally by no more than 1.5 degrees centigrade but more realistically 2 degrees centigrade, above pre-industrial levels by 2100. Meeting this goal requires global annual carbon emissions to be cut by 50 percent by 2030 and reduced to net-zero by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
wineindustryadvisor.com

Climate Has Changed—How Global Wine Regions Are Responding

Wine Industry Advisor reached out to scientists and vintners around the world to get a sense of how vulnerable wine regions are addressing the “code red” climate threat. In August, the United Nations’ issued a report that U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres characterized as a “code red for humanity” regarding the current state and near future of the planet. Among their findings: global warming is nearing emergency levels, humans are “unequivocally” to blame, and while rapid action is necessary to ensure humanity’s future, certain weather patterns—including fatal heat waves, storms and droughts—are inevitable.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bhupender Yadav
Phys.org

How climate change could impact algae in the global ocean

Global warming is likely to cause abrupt changes to important algal communities because of shifting biodiversity 'break point' boundaries in the oceans—according to research from the University of East Anglia and the Earlham Institute. A new study, published today in the journal Nature Communications, finds that as climate change extends...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Pacific nations appeal for solidarity to combat COVID-19 and climate change

Pacific Island leaders speaking in the UN General Assembly on Saturday underlined the need for global solidarity, commitment and action to tackle COVID-19 and climate change, two crises which threaten sustainable development. Referring to the recent UN Secretary-General’s report Our Common Agenda, for a better, greener, and safer future for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
southernminn.com

Big solutions you can help bring about, to combat climate change

In this, the final article in this climate series, we’ll discuss the important role individuals can play in getting our federal gov’t. to enact non-partisan, BIG solutions for climate change. There are many different solutions being discussed at the national level, but scientists and economists tell us that the solution...
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

What role for small modular nuclear reactors in combating climate change?

Does the potential of small modular nuclear reactor technology make it a viable approach to helping solve climate change challenges not fully met by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar?. Experts interviewed in this Yale Climate Connections “This is Not Cool” original video in some cases hold out...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Climate Change#Global Challenge#Paris Climate Agreement#Ani#Forest#Renewable Energy
sacramentosun.com

All countries should emulate what India has done in climate

Washington DC [US], September 23 (ANI): During his high-profile series of meetings with the top business leaders in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fruitful interaction with First Solar CEO Mark Widmar here on Thursday, sources said. Widmar has expressed his happiness with the Indian policies for climate...
POLITICS
Fortune

Bitcoin billionaires bet big on reviving woolly mammoths to combat climate change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Four thousand years ago, woolly mammoths went extinct, and one of the planet’s most biodiverse habitats, the Mammoth Steppe, disappeared from the Arctic tundra. Harvard genetics professor George Church believes that bringing back these ancient...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
New Delhi, IN
Phys.org

Toilet training cows could help combat climate change

The answer to both of these questions is yes—and doing so could help us address issues of water contamination and climate change. Cattle urine is high in nitrogen, and this contributes to a range of environmental problems. When cows are kept mainly outdoors, as they are in New Zealand and...
ANIMALS
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Announces Two New Projects To Combat Climate Change During NY Climate Week

ALBANY (WENY) – New York Climate Week 2021 officially kicked off Monday, and Gov. Kathy Hochul already announced new measures to help the environment. At the Climate Week opening ceremony in New York City on Monday, the governor announced two major green energy infrastructure projects to power NYC with wind, solar, and hydropower projects from upstate New York and Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sacramentosun.com

UNGA: PM Modi pitches for diversification of global economy

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the expansion of the global value chain is important as COVID-19 taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now. Addressing the 76th UNGA session here on Saturday, the Prime Minister said it is...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy