CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hyundai puts Boston Dynamic's Spot robot to work as a factory safety inspector

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 9 days ago

Boston Dynamics’ Spot has found itself a new job, and thankfully this time it doesn’t involve a . Hyundai has started testing the robot at a Kia manufacturing plant in South Korea where it will be one of the tools the company uses to ensure the facility is safe for workers. The pilot represents the first public collaboration between the two companies since Hyundai in Boston Dynamics this past June.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
SlashGear

Ford and Redwood Materials team for battery recycling

Ford has announced that it has teamed up with a company called Redwood Materials. The tie up will create a closed-loop battery recycling program for the US supply chain. Redwood Materials is far from a household name, but it is a leading battery materials company.
ENVIRONMENT
Engadget

Recommended Reading: Inside Amazon's high-tech shipping facility

In Amazon’s flagship fulfillment center, the machines run the show. Amazon's Kent, Washington facility has long been home to many of the company's high-tech innovations. Bloomberg takes us inside "BFI4" for another look at the shipping location that's run my algorithms and robots. How Google spies on its employees. Sarah...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Dynamic#Boston Dynamics Spot#Kia#Robotics Lab
Engadget

Amazon is reportedly planning a wall-mounted Echo with a 15-inch display

Amazon is working on a number of new devices including an Echo with a 15-inch wall-mounted display, a soundbar, new Echo Auto technology and wearables. Some may appear fairly soon at the company's September 28th hardware event, according to a Bloomberg report. The splashiest-looking product would be an Alexa-enabled Echo...
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Robust Drive System Simplifies Mobile Robot Development for the Factory of the Future

For decades, companies have been using automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated mobile robots (AMRs) for intralogistics and warehousing applications. Adoption of both platforms has accelerated as core technologies have improved, and the machines provide affordable alternatives to assigning workers to repetitive or dangerous physical tasks. In a fall 2020...
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

Boston Dynamics' Spot robot embarks on its latest thrilling adventure: Insurance!

Boston Dynamics' creepy robot dog Spot has found another new employer for its unique skillset. Having previously found work checking out nuclear power plants, probing suspect packages, maintaining social distancing rules during the pandemic and – briefly – working as a police dog in New York before being unceremoniously fired, the headless robohound is now being tapped up by US company Farmers Insurance to assist its agents with property inspections and "in-field catastrophe claims", or assessments in the immediate wake of natural disasters and major events.
ELECTRONICS
dig-in.com

Farmers to deploy Boston Dynamics robot for claims

Farmers Insurance is planning to use a digitally controlled robot to help with claims handling and inspections. “Spot,” created by Boston Dynamics, known for its viral robot videos, and customized for Farmers, a P&C insurer, is the first collaboration of its kind. The robot will be delivered to the Southern...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Law.com

Hyundai's New Legal Chief Says Relationships, Safety Are Paramount

Jason Erb succeeded Jerry Flannery as chief legal officer on Sept. 20. Erb joined Hyundai in 2002 as senior counsel. He most recently served as assistant GC. After nearly two decades in Hyundai Motor North America’s legal department, Jason Erb is settling into the driver’s seat as chief legal officer.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Fulfillment Put Walls Get Robotic Edge

Robotics systems in the warehouse continue to grow, especially since COVID-19. Furthering this concept, technology developers invent new and innovative ways to incorporate automation into the warehouse in an effort to make human jobs more convenient and optimized. Berkshire Grey leans into this, hoping to mitigate labor shortage issues and ride the growth of e-commerce, with its new Robotic Shuttle Put Wall. The wall itself is equipped with robotic automation and artificial intelligence, accommodating up to up to nearly 100% of typical SKU assortments even more difficult items like polybags and tubes.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Meet Spot the Robot Dog, the Safety Enforcer at a Kia Automotive Plant

Automation is a complicated issue for the automotive industry. While automation has increased production, it has also resulted in a significant loss of jobs. Will assembly lines only have robots in the future? The latest robot employee for Hyundai reveals an intriguing yet terrifying future. Meet Spot the robot dog, the safety enforcer at a Kia automotive facility.
CARS
knowtechie.com

Say goodbye to free supercharging with Tesla’s referral program

Earlier this week, Tesla made a pretty significant change to its referral program. The EV manufacturer has scrapped the referral benefit that lets its vehicle owners who refer new customers and those new customers get 1,000 miles of free supercharging on the company’s network. For the last couple of years,...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai's Newest Employee Is This Robot

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 may be the South Korean automaker's most popular new vehicle right now, but it's also seriously interested in robot technology. Late last year, Hyundai bought a controlling stake in Boston Dynamics, perhaps the world's most advanced robotics companies. And now it's making good use of that investment with a new robot called Spot that kind of looks like a dog.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot Dog Goes 9,600-Feet Underground to Visit Kidd Creek Mine

Kidd Creek Mine is located 9,600-feet underground in northern Ontario, Canada. Metal, copper, zinc and silver are mined in one of the deepest mines in the world, closest to the center of the Earth. This large operation requires large equipment, which means lots of things to inspect on a regular basis. However, humans must keep some kind of distance from hazards, and that’s where Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot dog comes in. Read more for a video and additional information.
PETS
AutoExpress

Pure-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 saloon spotted ahead of 2022 launch

Our spy photographers have snapped the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric saloon tackling its test programme, ahead of its expected launch in 2022. When it arrives, the Ioniq 6 will square up against the Tesla Model 3, while also looking to pry buyers away from petrol-powered family car stalwarts like the Skoda Octavia.
CARS
theregister.com

Businesses put robots to work when human workers are hard to find, argue econo-boffins

Researchers have found that business adoption of robots and other forms of automation is largely driven by labor shortages. A study, authored by boffins from MIT and Boston University, will be published in a forthcoming print edition of The Review of Economic Studies. The authors, Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo, have both studied automation, robots and the workforce in depth, publishing numerous papers together and separately.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

Amazon’s New ‘Factory Towns’ Will Lift the Working Class

The campaign against economic inequality has put a bullseye on cities. Local governments are encouraged to raise minimum wages, change their zoning laws and build more housing, particularly in affluent communities that are squeezing out the lower class. But what if you shifted that focus to a different kind of...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Boston Dynamics' Spot robot has learned to replan its routes

Boston Dynamics' Spot dog is learning some new behaviors that will help the robot adapt to the real world. The company has delivered a Release 3.0 update that helps Spot do its jobs without human intervention. Most notably, it can dynamically replan routes — the robot's inspection will go smoothly even if someone inadvertently left a forklift in the way.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy