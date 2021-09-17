Hyundai puts Boston Dynamic's Spot robot to work as a factory safety inspector

Robotics systems in the warehouse continue to grow, especially since COVID-19. Furthering this concept, technology developers invent new and innovative ways to incorporate automation into the warehouse in an effort to make human jobs more convenient and optimized. Berkshire Grey leans into this, hoping to mitigate labor shortage issues and ride the growth of e-commerce, with its new Robotic Shuttle Put Wall. The wall itself is equipped with robotic automation and artificial intelligence, accommodating up to up to nearly 100% of typical SKU assortments even more difficult items like polybags and tubes.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO