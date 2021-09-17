Hyundai puts Boston Dynamic's Spot robot to work as a factory safety inspector
Boston Dynamics’ Spot has found itself a new job, and thankfully this time it doesn’t involve a . Hyundai has started testing the robot at a Kia manufacturing plant in South Korea where it will be one of the tools the company uses to ensure the facility is safe for workers. The pilot represents the first public collaboration between the two companies since Hyundai in Boston Dynamics this past June.www.engadget.com
