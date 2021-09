GREEN BAY - On a day that featured a dearth of big plays, the biggest from the Green Bay Packers' defense didn’t even count. Za’Darius Smith broke through the middle of the New Orleans Saints' offensive line late in Sunday’s third quarter and took his shot. He hit quarterback Jameis Winston hard but clean, leading with his shoulder, wrapping both arms around Winston’s chest, careful not to land on the quarterback as they fell to the ground.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO