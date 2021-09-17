CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets’ Kyle Connor Poised for Career Season in 2021-22

By C.R. Davies
The Hockey Writers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter totaling 50 points in 56 games last season, Kyle Connor also led the Winnipeg Jets in goals, demonstrating why he is one of the best players on the team. His 26 goals ranked ninth among NHL scoring leaders in 2020-21. In 2019-20, he recorded a career-high 38 goals and 73 points in 71 games. Connor is looking to smash those marks in 2021-22. With a full season ahead and his recent rate of production, he could put up well over 90 points this season, playing on the top line.

